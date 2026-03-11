LPG Crisis Starts Worsening In AP With Delay In Refills Multiplying

Fearing acute shortage due to the continuing war in West Asia, people across AP are resorting to panic booking of refills. This has even jammed the Integrated Voice Response System, especially in case of Indane, which has stopped registering fresh bookings.There appears to be an acute shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, with distributors expressing their helplessness in supplying them as per demand.Witnessing the trend, hoteliers of the state have held an emergency meeting in Vijayawada on Wednesday evening to take stock of the development. They want to take decisions that serve the common interest of all hoteliers in the state until the war subsides and energy supplies are restored in India as per demand.They have proposed to declare holiday for restaurants on Monday. On other days, restaurants and street food centres will remain open only up to 10:00 p.m., unlike the present practice of continuing business up to 11:00 or even beyond till 1:00 a.m.They have also proposed to avoid taking orders from food aggregators like Zomato and Swiggy for some time.Except for some start hotels located in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and other areas having piped natural gas facility, all other hotels, restaurants, food joints and roadside eateries are facing a severe crisis due to non-availability of commercial LPG cylinders.An Indane gas distributor said, “We don’t have any stock of commercial LPG cylinders for supplying to regular customers. With panic booking for domestic LPG refills, it is taking three to four days for us to deliver a cylinder supplied to us by the company.”A roadside hotel owner Raju said, “I will run my eatery for three to four days till the existing stock of commercial LPG lasts. Thereafter, I will have to close it if there is no supply of fresh stock.”Hoteliers fear that after a few days, they will be able to supply only coffee and tea, similar to what is happening in Karnataka. They are appealing to the state government to keep a check on hotels and restaurants to avoid diversion of domestic gas refills for commercial use.AP Star Hotels Association president R.V. Swamy said, “We have discussed at length on how to deal with the shortage of commercial LPG. We will submit a representation to the state government to take steps to ensure regular supply of commercial LPG to avoid adverse impact on the hospitality sector.”It is learnt that ITC has expressed its inability to supply food to airlines due to shortage of LPG. As a result, IndiGo has hinted that it will not serve in-flight food to its passengers from Thursday onwards.