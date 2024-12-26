 Top
Low-Pressure weakens, squally winds hit Coastal AP

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
26 Dec 2024 11:25 PM IST
A low-pressure area that formed over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal has weakened but continues to influence the region.(DC File Photo)

Visakhapatnam:A low-pressure area that formed over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal has weakened but continues to influence the region. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level, with squally winds expected to reach speeds of 30–40 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, over Coastal Andhra Pradesh (CAP).

The temperature in several locations has risen, with reports indicating the following maximum temperatures over the past 24 hours: Visakhapatnam (28.2°C), Amaravati (30.0°C), Kalingapatnam (26.5°C), Bapatla (28.1°C), Kadapa (27.2°C), and Kakinada (28.9°C).

