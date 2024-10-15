Low Pressure to Intensify Into Depression, More Rains for AP

Visakhapatnam: Official weather tracking agency, IMD, sounded a red alert for two coastal districts and four Rayalaseema districts and an orange alert for three districts on Oct 16.

This, it said, is in view of a low pressure system intensifying into a depression. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till Oct 19.



“The well-marked low pressure area over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwest-wards, intensified into a depression and lay centered over the southwest Bay of Bengal, IMD said.



“Its location was about 490km east-southeast of Chennai, 500km east-southeast of Puducherry and 590km southeast of Nellore.”



“The system is likely to move west-north-westwards and cross north Tamil Nadu - south AP coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai, during the early morning of Oct 17 as a depression.”



The weather report said parts of the Nellore, Prakasam, Tirupati, Kadapa, Chittoor and Annamayya districts experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday, leading to floods/water-logging in many districts, affecting normal life.



Konduru in Tirupati district recorded around 5cm rainfall between 8.30am and 7pm on Oct 15. This was followed by 3.5cm rainfall in Kovur (Nellore), 3.25cm in Natham Kandringa (Chittoor), 3.15cm in Nindra (Chittoor), and 3cm rainfall in Krishnapatnam (Nellore) as per the state development planning society.



IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rain at a few places, with extremely heavy rain at one or two places very likely over Nellore and Prakasam districts of south coastal AP and Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya and YSR Kadapa districts of Rayalaseema on Wednesday.



The weather agency said heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at one two places over Bapatla, Sri Satya Sai and Anantapur districts and heavy rainfall is likely in few places over West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Konaseema and Kakinada, districts on Wednesday.



Outlook for Wednesday, Thursday:



The report said, “The well- marked low-pressure area over the central part of south Bay of Bengal moved west-north-westwards and lay centered over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move west-north-westwards and intensify into a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal on Wednesday (Oct 16).”



“It is likely to continue to move west-north-westwards thereafter and reach near north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by Thursday (Oct 17) as a depression.”



The report said parts of the Nellore, Prakasam, Tirupati, Annamayya, Chittoor, Anantapur, Sri Satya Sai and YSR Kadapa districts will experience heavy rainfall on Thursday.



Squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45kmph gusting to 55kmph is likely to prevail along and off north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Squally weather with wind speed 40kmph to 50kmph gusting to 60kmph is likely to prevail along and off south AP coast on Oct 16 and 17.



Kavali in Nellore district recorded the highest rainfall of 15cm followed by 14cm in Addanki (Bapatla), 12cm in Kandukur (Nellore), 10cm in Kodur (Kadapa), IMD stated.

