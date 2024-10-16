Low pressure intensified into depression, more rains for AP

Visakhapatnam: The well-marked low-pressure area over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards, intensified into a depression, and lay centered over southwest Bay of Bengal about 490 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 500 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 590 km southeast of Nellore (Andhra Pradesh).



It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu - South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai during the early morning of October 17 as a depression.

The IMD sounded a red alert for two coastal districts and four Rayalaseema districts and an orange alert for three districts on October 16 in view of the system intensifying into a depression.

The report said parts of the Nellore, Prakasam, Tirupati, Kadapa, Chittoor, and Annamayya districts experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging in many districts and affecting normal life. Konduru in Tirupati district recorded around 5 cm rainfall between 8.30 am and 7 pm on Oct 15, followed by 3.5 cm rainfall in Kovur (Nellore), 3.25 cm in Natham Kandringa (Chittoor), 3.15 cm in Nindra (Chittoor), 3 cm rainfall in Krishnapatnam (Nellore) as per the AP state development planning society.

The IMD forecast that heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at one or two places very likely to over the Nellore and Prakasam districts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, and YSR Kadapa districts of Rayalaseema on Wednesday. The weather agency said heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over Bapatla, Sri Satya Sai, and Anantapur districts, and heavy rainfall is likely in a few places over West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Konaseema, and Kakinada, districts on Wednesday.

The report said the well-marked low-pressure area over the central part of the south Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards and lay centered over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal on Wednesday (Oct 16). It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards thereafter and reach near north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by Thursday (October 17) as a depression.

The report added that parts of the Nellore, Prakasam, Tirupati, Annamayya, Chittoor, Anantapur, Sri Satya Sai, and YSR Kadapa districts will experience heavy rainfall on Thursday. Squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Squally weather with wind speed 40 kmph to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the south Andhra Pradesh coast on October 16 and 17. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till October 19.

Kavali in Nellore district recorded the highest rainfall of 15 cm followed by 14 cm in Addanki (Bapatla), 12 cm in Kandukur (Nellore), and 10 cm in Kodur (Kadapa).