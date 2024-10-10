Low pressure in South Bay on Dasara, heavy rains for AP

Visakhapatnam: The system would intensify into a depression over the central Arabian Sea within the next three to four days, by Oct 12 or 13.



Simultaneously, another cyclonic circulation is brewing over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka. This may develop into a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal by Oct 12. The system is likely to move along the east coast, potentially intensifying into a depression and making landfall in Andhra Pradesh around Oct 16.It may cross the Southern Peninsula and emerge as a low-pressure area over the South Konkan and Goa coast by Oct 18.The impact of these twin weather systems is expected to be significant across various states. “The system developing over the Arabian Sea is likely to bring moderate to heavy rainfall over Kerala, Lakshadweep and parts of coastal Karnataka. Scattered light-to-moderate rain is anticipated over Konkan and Goa during the next two to three days.On the other hand, the low-pressure area forming over the Southwest Bay of Bengal is predicted to cause light-to-moderate rain over Tamil Nadu, south interior Karnataka and the South coast of Andhra Pradesh in the coming days. Rainfall activity is expected to intensify around Oct 15 over coastal AP, coastal Tamil Nadu, parts of Telangana and south interior Karnataka. Subsequently, the rain belt is likely to shift towards Telangana, south interior Karnataka and south Maharashtra between Oct 16 and Oct 17.A report from IMD, Amaravati forecast heavy rains from Oct 14 to 16.