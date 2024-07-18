Low Pressure in Bay, Rains Lash Coastal AP

Visakhapatnam: Heavy rains lashed Eluru, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Parvathipuram Manyam districts on Thursday following formation of a low-pressure area over central and adjoining North Bay of Bengal.

IMD Aamaravati forecast more ‘heavy to very heavy’ rains during the next two days after which the system would cross the Odisha coast.

IMD issued a red alert in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Eluru districts and an orange alert for Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu and NTR district for Friday.

Normal life was thrown out of gear and people were stranded on the streets as many areas were flooded in the affected districts. The worst-hit districts were East, West and Krishna where storm water submerged roads.

Over 100 devotees and 30 shopkeepers stayed back at the Gubbala Mangamma temple in the forests of Bottaigudem village in West Godavari as the water flowed waist-deep.

Several villages were cut off in Jeelugumilli and Jaggareddygudem mandals. A school bus stranded in the water in Kotaramachancdrapuram near Bottaiguem was pulled out by a tractor.

Scientist at IMD Amaravati S. Karunakar said that, under the influence of the low-pressure area, “heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls are likely over East and West Godavari, Krishna, Palnadu, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Parvathipuram Manyam districts during the next two days.”

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightening are likely at isolated places in the above areas. Strong surface winds with speed 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places over north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema. The heavy rainfall would continue till July 22, the IMD said.

During the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday, Pusapatirega (Vizianagaram district) received 5 cm of rainfall, Palasa and Kalingapatnam (Srikakulam district) 4 cm each, Sompeta (Srikakulam), Masulipatnam (Krishna district), Garividi (Vizianagaram), Tenali (Guntur), Atchampet (Palnadu) and Gajapathinagaram (Vizianagaram) 3 cm each.