Low Pressure In Bay Likely Around Nov 19: IMD

Visakhapatnam: A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining southwest Bay around November 19.

Senior IMD scientist at Amaravati, Dr S. Karunasagar, said the system’s intensity and trajectory would become clearer after Thursday. He said the developing weather system may bring rainfall to south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, with minimal impact expected over north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

He added that the upper air cyclonic circulation over north interior Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood at 3.1 km above mean sea level has weakened. Lower-tropospheric northeasterly and easterly winds are currently prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Karunasagar said dry weather is expected across the state until the system forms over the Bay of Bengal.