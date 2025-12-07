Lorry Owners to Halt Goods Transport From December 9 in Protest Against Fitness-Fee Hike

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners’ Association has announced that it will stop the transport of goods at railway sheds and shipyards from December 9 midnight, demanding that the central government withdraw its decision to increase testing and fitness fees for vehicles older than 13 years.

Association members said in Vijayawada on Sunday that hiking the fees for older vehicles would place an additional burden on small operators who transport goods.

They noted that the state government has the power to halt implementation of the central notification, and warned that nearly 10,000 lorries may be taken off the roads if the decision is not reconsidered. The association appealed to both the Centre and the state to ensure that no extra financial burden is imposed on them.