Lord Venkateswara rides lion and pearl chariots on Sunday

TIRUPATI: The third day of the annual Srivari Brahmotsavams in Tirumala saw Lord Venkateswara Swamy blessing thousands of devotees while riding the Simha and Mutyapu Pandiri Vahanams on Sunday. The day commenced with Simha Vahana Seva, where Lord Malayappa, the processional deity of Lord Venkateswara, majestically sat atop the Simha (lion) Vahana as Yoga Narasimhan Swamy.

According to the legend, Lion represents strength, dignity and ferocity that Lord Vishnu demonstrated when He incarnated as Mrugendrudu, the most powerful among animals, to protect the righteous and punish wrongdoers.

In the afternoon, temple priests performed the Snapana Tirumanjanam, a celestial bath for Lord Malayappa and His divine consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi. The sacred ritual added to the spiritual fervour of the day. Unjal Seva took place in the evening, with the deities seated on a beautifully decorated swing. Temple priests took turns to gently sway the swing, with devotees offering prayers. The day concluded with the Mutyapu Pandiri Vahanam in the night, where Lord Venkateswara and His consorts sat on a pearl-studded platform, radiating divine splendour. This Vahanam symbolises the Lord’s magnificence and wealth, reminding devotees of the grandeur that awaits those who surrender to Him with devotion.