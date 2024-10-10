Lord Malayappa Thrills Devotees on Gaja Vahanam

Anantapur: As part of the ongoing Salakatla Brahmotsavam in Tirumala, lord Malayappa was taken out in a Gaja Vahanam procession amidst royal grandeur on Wednesday evening. The procession, led by the temple elephants Lakshmi, Maha Lakshmi, Padmaja, and Padmavathi, enhanced the splendour of the Vahana Seva. Adorned with colourful decorations, the elephants moved gracefully ahead of the Gaja Vahanam, providing a visual feast for the tens of thousands of devotees who gathered to witness the majesty of Sri Malayappa Swamy.

The magnificence of Lord Malayappa Swamy was further showcased during the grand Radharanga Dolotsavam held in Tirumala on Wednesday evening. The Utsava deities, Lord Malayappa, flanked by Sridevi and Bhudevi, were taken on a celestial ride on the golden chariot between 4 pm and 5 pm. All three deities, dressed in exquisite silks and adorned with precious jewels, were pulled along the four Mada streets by devotees chanting "Govinda... Govinda..." to bless the crowd.

TTD EO J. Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdhary, JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sridhar, and others were present during the event.