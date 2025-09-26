Lord Malayappa Swamy Gives Darshan From Chinna Sesha And Hamsa Vahanams

Tirupati: The sacred hills of Tirumala reverberated with devotion on the second day of the annual Brahmotsavams, as thousands of pilgrims gathered to witness the divine processions of Chinna Sesha and Hamsa vahanams on Thursday. Lord Malayappa Swamy, adorned with jewels, graced the vahanas amid chants and spiritual fervour. On Thursday morning, Lord Malayappa, decorated as Sri Guruvayur Krishna, rode Chinna Sesha Vahanam.

Devotees from across the country braved long queues for a glimpse of the Lord atop the vahanam, which represents Vasuki, the King of Serpents. Later in the day, priests performed Snapana Tirumanjanam for the utsava idols, followed by unjal seva in the evening. The day’s celebrations concluded with the Hamsa Vahanam procession at night. Devotees witnessed cultural shows on the day along the four mada streets in which 430 artists from 10 states participated. Art forms such as Krishnaleela Tarangini Nritya Rupakam, Kathakali, Bortal dance of Assam, Jhoomer from West Bengal, and umbrella dance of Tripura captivated the devotees.

Performers from West Bengal, Pondicherry, Tripura, Maharashtra, Assam, and the southern states enthralled the gathering with their presentations. Those who participated in the celebrations included Tirumala pontiffs Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, TTD chairman B.R. Naidu, executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal and others.

