Lokesh’s Mangalagiri registers 1 lakh TD memberships

Vijayawada: The Mangalagiri constituency, represented by Education Minister Nara Lokesh, surpassed the one-lakh mark in the Telugu Desam party’s membership registration –a “record” in Guntur district.





The membership drive was launched state-wide on October 26, with a basic membership fee of `100, which promises a `5 lakh accident insurance. Mangalagiri stands first in the state for permanent memberships. Lokesh concentrated on his home constituency for the ongoing membership drive. Some 80 leaders have taken permanent membership, paying a fee of `1,00,000 each.

Mangalagiri residents are hopeful that the minister will majorly develop their constituency. A significant number of youths have taken the party’s membership.

In previous TD membership drives, Mangalagiri had recorded 51,951 registrations. Out of 2,83,575 eligible voters in the constituency, some 1,00,422 have taken the membership till this evening.



