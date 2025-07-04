Lokesh’s Call to Take Up UDICE Enrollment in Intermediate Education

Vijayawada: Education Minister Nara Lokesh has asked officials to speed up UDISE (Unified District Information System for Education) enrollment in Intermediate education.

The minister was speaking at a review meeting on intermediate education that he held here with officials on Friday.

Officials said that 5,00,965 students were admitted in the first-year intermediate. Lokesh said steps should be taken to ensure that students who have completed the tenth standard get admission in intermediate or vocational courses.

He stressed that no student will be allowed to stay at home. Officials must find out where each student got admission and then coordinate matters with the school education department.

The officials said the Akshara Andhra (Project AA) programme for illiterates in the state would be started from August 7.

The minister said the language subject marks should be the average of the marks of other subjects so that students with special needs (disabled) do not face difficulties in getting admissions in prestigious educational institutions like IIT and NIT every year.

School education secretary Kona Sasidhar, director Vijaya Rama Raju, Samagra Shiksha SPD Srinivasa Rao, intermediate education secretary Kritika Shukla and others participated in the programme.