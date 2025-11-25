Lokesh's Call For Imbibing Moral Values Among Students

Vijayawada:Education minister Nara Lokesh has called for imbibing moral values among students to make them shape themselves as est citizens of the nation.

Taking part in a state-wide education conference on moral values, held at Thummalapalli Kala Kshetram here on Monday, Lokesh said chief minister Chandrababu Naidu aimed at a transformation in the society by encouraging the people to uphold moral values. In this context, he called Naidu and felt the need to collectively work in that direction.



Referring to how a mound of earth could be converted as an earthen pot and a stone carved as a sculpture, Lokesh said, “If children in the schools are taught about moral and ethical values, it would help the society have the desired transformation. When an atom bomb was used on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, those regions were destroyed. If the same atomic energy is used for power generation, it would provide light to an entire nation.”



He underscored the responsibility on the part of teachers to see that the children are made to follow the right path.



Lokesh recalled how his mother Bhuvaneswari taught him discipline from his childhood and also how to work hard and to serve the people. “As part of the government, we would do everything for students, like getting books authored by prominent spiritual speaker Chaganti Koteswara Rao,” he said.

He said, “There is a need to begin a change from our home. As parents, we are having a great responsibility to imbibe moral values in our children. I used to feel pain when some people made some typical expressions belittling women, like wearing bangles, wearing a sari and crying like a girl. We have to stop making such expressions from now on. If anyone does so, you tell them that you will inform your brother Lokesh.”

He said, “I have discussed with the CM and deputy CM on how to impose curbs on usage of dialogues and making scenes undermining the dignity of women in the films and web series.”

Lokesh explained the kind of changes he effected in the text books after assuming charge as education minister. After finding only women were shown doing domestic work at home, he had asked officials to “make them 50 per cent each for both male and female,” as both were supposed to share household work equally.

He reminisced how he and his wife shared household works equally while pursuing education in the US.

The minister said he took the education department as a challenge. He was able to resolve teachers’ problems, brought in an act for effecting transfers of teachers, and conducted Mega DSC successfully to recruit 16,347 teachers.

“We are streamlining the curriculum from KG and PG. As part of this, we gave up any traces of political influence on the school bags, books and belts.” He called upon the spiritual speaker Chaganti Koteswara Rao to guide teachers to imbibe moral values among the students.

