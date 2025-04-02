Lokesh warns of Red Book action for spreading misinformation

Kurnool: Education Minister Nara Lokesh has alleged that some YSRC leaders are spreading fears among villagers about compressed biogas. A "red book" would be opened to act against them.

The minister laid the foundation stone for the first compressed biogas (CBG) unit, set up with an investment of ₹650 crore at Divakarapalli in Prakasam district on Wednesday, along with representatives of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). He announced that Reliance has committed to investing ₹65,000 crore to set up 500 CBG plants across AP, which could create 2.5 lakh jobs. He described it as the largest investment after Gujarat.

The minister said the government has identified 5 lakh acres of barren and wasteland in Prakasam, Anantapur, Chittoor and Kadapa districts for this initiative.

Lokesh claimed that his promise made during the Yuvagalam Padayatra has been fulfilled with the launch of the first Reliance CBG plant in Kanigiri. The government has already allocated 5,000 acres of barren land in Prakasam, which would become the central hub for Reliance CBG plants, with five plants planned in the region.

The plant would use Napier grass to produce biogas. Farmers would receive Rs.15,000 per acre for government land and Rs.31,000 per acre for private land on lease, along with a fixed price for the grass they cultivate. Once fully operational, the proposed CBG plants will generate 1.10 million metric tons of organic fertilizer annually, creating significant employment opportunities for rural youth.

Lokesh claimed that Telugu Desam was the only party that boldly promised to create 20 lakh jobs and has already begun job creation from its first day in office. He also announced that the foundation stone for the Kanigiri Triple IT (IIIT) would be laid soon. The government has allocated funds for the Kanigiri railway project, with construction set to begin in August in the presence of chief minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Efforts are also under way to complete the pending Velugonda project to ensure irrigation water for every acre. He praised deputy CM minister Pawan Kalyan for securing central government approval to restart the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide clean drinking water to every household.

Kanigiri MLA Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy suggested addressing migration issues. Considering his advice, the government decided to establish the first Reliance CBG plant in Kanigiri. He said plans were in place to set up 100 CBG plants in Prakasam district, and if farmers provided the promised 50,000 acres of land, 50 plants would be established in Kanigiri alone. He was warmly welcomed by ministers, RIL representatives, legislators, senior officials, and party leaders.