Lokesh Warns of Action Over Poor Quality Mid-Day Meals

Vijayawada:Education Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday warned of strict action if the taste, hygiene, quality or nutritional value of food served to students in government schools is found to be inadequate.

The minister issued the warning during a telephonic review with senior officials of the school education department following allegations that a mid-day meal served at Taraka Ramanagar Mandal Parishad Model Primary School in Mylavaram of NTR district was of poor quality.

Officials informed the minister that an internal inquiry found the school’s headmaster, identified as John, had allegedly misled students and staged a “drama” claiming that the meal was substandard. The act, they said, was part of an attempt to circulate misleading information on social media and defame the government’s mid-day meal programme.

Taking serious note of the issue, Lokesh directed officials to counter such attempts and ensure that students receive nutritious and hygienic meals. He said the same level of care taken by parents in preparing food for their children should be followed in school kitchens.

As part of stricter quality control, the minister directed that a teacher must taste and verify the food every day before it is served to students.

Lokesh also instructed officials to expedite the establishment of a centralised kitchen system to ensure uniform quality and hygiene standards across government schools.

He suggested that MLAs visit at least one school in their constituency every week and share the mid-day meal with students to identify shortcomings and ensure timely corrective measures.

The minister also encouraged parents to provide feedback or lodge complaints through the LEAP App if they find any issues with the food served to children.

He reiterated that the prestigious mid-day meal programme, implemented in the name of Apara Annapurnamma Dokka Seethamma, would not tolerate negligence and warned of strict action against those spreading false propaganda about the scheme.