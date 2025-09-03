Lokesh Wants Women to Take Lead, Including at Home

ANANTAPUR: IT minister Nara Lokesh has stated that any change must begin at home. “Start respecting women by making her the leader of the family,” he advised while inaugurating the Executive Centre Building at the Kopparti Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in CK Dinne mandal of Kadapa district.

In this regard, Lokesh gave people his own example. He said while he wandered across the state in an effort to understand people’s problems, his wife, who is director of Heritage, paid his credit card bills every month while taking care of the company.

The minister inspected the manufacturing unit of the Techno Room Monitors. He interacted with women employees about their work, job satisfaction and overall working conditions.

During a get-together session with them, Lokesh observed, “Wherever women are respected, society prospers. Only when women march towards economic independence will the family and entire community progress.”

He said believing in this truth, the NDA government has been implementing welfare schemes for women’s empowerment. Within just one year of coming to power, they have successfully implemented the promised Super-6 schemes.

The minister assured that the government will play a key role in transforming the Kopparti Mega Industrial Park into a futuristic development hub. He assured that lakhs of employment opportunities will be created by bringing in more reputed companies to the state.

Earlier, Lokesh inaugurated a smart kitchen at the Yogi Vemana University. He appreciated the concept of a smart kitchen in Kadapa district to provide quality food to students across the district.

Those present included district in-charge Handlooms minister S. Savitha, Industries minister T.G. Bharat, collector Dr. Sridhar Cherukuri, APIIC MD Abhishek Kishore, Kamalapuram MLA Putta Krishna Chaitanya Reddy, district SP E.G. Ashok Kumar, joint collector Aditi Singh, Technodome CMD Saket Gaurav, and plant head Victor Prem Raj.