Lokesh Wants In-Charge Ministers To Meet Grassroots Workers

Vijayawada:AP state Cabinet, which met on Thursday, showered praises on Education minister Nara Lokesh for successful conduct of the mega District Selection Committee (DSC) 2025 recruitment. Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh recalled that as many as 72 cases had been filed seeking to stall the DSC.

But they overcame every challenge. He assured that any legal complications in filling the vacant posts must be resolved expeditiously. He went on to ask in-charge ministers of various districts to meet grassroots workers in their constituencies and collect information about the difficulties they are facing. Before the cabinet meeting, the minister hosted breakfast for his ministerial colleagues.

On the occasion, Nara Lokesh and ministers wished AP Legislative Assembly speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu on his birthday. They praised the speaker for his outstanding efforts towards the welfare of the people during his long political career

