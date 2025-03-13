Lokesh vows to revamp education sector

Vijayawada: Education Minister Nara Lokesh has vowed to strengthen the education sector in AP by initiating a series of reforms for the benefit of students in schools and higher education institutions.

In a short discussion on reforms in the education sector held in the legislative council here on Wednesday, the minister said nearly 12 lakh students dropped out in recent years when the YSR Congress ran the government.

“We are postponing the introduction of the CBSE module of exams for want of sufficient preparations and training for both students and teachers,” he said.

Expressing concern over the introduction of as many as 45 apps, causing trouble to the teachers, he said, “We have withdrawn the apps and shall come up with a single app soon.”

On Nadu-Nedu, Lokesh said a sum of Rs 880 crore was required to complete the pending works. He deplored the way how GO 117 had led to closure of several schools due to poor student strengths, and these included schools renovated under the scheme.

The minister criticised the previous government for including the photo of then CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on the Oxford dictionary in Telugu that was given to the students and also on school belts, kits, note books and even on the Chikki pieces. “Our government has ordered withdrawal of all such material, which will help us to save `300 crore on school kits alone.”

Lokesh blamed the previous government even for having the messages of former CM and others on the Inter first year text book. The removal of 18 such pages from the book saved the government Rs 30 lakh, he claimed.

Referring to the issue of distribution of free Tabs to students, he said a sum of Rs 1,300 crore was wasted by the previous government and claimed that the present government withdrew them for the benefit of the students.

Lokesh said, “With regard to the fee-reimbursement scheme of the previous government, a sum of

Rs 4,725 crore was pending when we took charge. We shall pay the dues in a phased manner.” He cautioned those colleges that press the students for payment of fees, and said the government would view such harassment very seriously.

The minister promised to restore the fee-reimbursement scheme to PG students.

He laid stress on a total revamp of curriculum from KG to PG. Teachers are to be trained and some of them would be even sent to foreign countries like Japan, he said, and vowed to set up a world class training academy for training teachers, in Amaravati.

Lokesh reiterated his plan to issue notification for DSC soon. He called for efforts to control student suicides through providing proper counseling to them and vowed to curb the drugs rackets.

The minister said a fine variety of rice would be used for the mid-day meal scheme. He also promised to develop a sports university with a big stadium in Amaravati.