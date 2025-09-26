Lokesh Vows To Make AP Education Model A World-Class

VIJAYAWADAL: Education minister Nara Lokesh has said Andhra Pradesh will continue to hold the District Selection Committee (DSC) examinations every year and hold the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in November.

Addressing the appointment letter distribution ceremony held for the successful candidates of the Mega DSC 2025, in Amaravati on Thursday, he said a fresh DSC notification would be issued next year in a transparent manner.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and BJP state president PVN Madhav attended the event as the chief guests.

Lokesh said the conduct of the DSC within 150 days of the new government taking charge, though over 150 court cases had been filed to stall it, was a historic achievement. About 16,000 teacher posts were filled in record time, with the government ensuring reservations under various categories including women, the disabled, ex-servicemen and sports persons.

"It is a matter of pride that nearly 49.9 per cent of the selected posts have gone to women," he said.

The education minister recalled that Telugu Desam always gave top priority to education. “From NTR to Chandrababu Naidu and now me, three generations have had the honour of taking forward DSC. CBN means DSC, and every DSC defines TD’s commitment to teachers and students alike,” he observed.

He also praised officials Kona Sasidhar, Vijaya Ramaraju, B.Srinivasa Rao and Akula Venkataramana for successfully executing the Mega DSC despite hurdles.

Highlighting several reforms, Lokesh said AP has introduced the “one class, one teacher” norm in 9,600 schools, the no-bag day on Saturdays, and reduced textbook weight for children. “Spiritualist Chaganti Koteswara Rao was appointed as adviser on moral values, with cabinet rank. He took up the assignment without accepting any perks,” the minister noted.

“Children must be taught gender equality and respect for women from nursery school. Moral lessons, constitutional values and life skills are being integrated into the curriculum,” he said.

Lokesh said the idea of the Mega DSC was born during his Yuvagalam padayatra, when aspiring youths sought government jobs. He also called upon new teachers to work with discipline and dedication to make “Andhra Pradesh’s model of education” a global example.

“We want every child to attain foundational literacy and numeracy in the next five years. Our aim is to showcase AP’s education model to the world and send our best teachers to study systems in Finland and Singapore.”

The event was attended by MPs, MLAs and senior officials of the education department.