Lokesh Vows to Complete Kurnool Cluster University Next Academic Year

Vijayawada: Education minister N. Lokesh on Thursday assured the state assembly that the long-pending works of the Kurnool Cluster University would be completed in the coming academic year.

The minister also promised to take up the issue of salary enhancement for Samagra Shiksha staff with the Centre.

Replying to a question from Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy, the minister said Rs.139 crore had been sanctioned for the Kurnool Cluster University, of which Rs.55 crore had already been spent under the RUSA scheme. He noted that Rs.74.5 crore would be required to complete the pending works and necessary steps would be taken to ensure their completion next year.

Lokesh said the government was committed to developing institutions under a cluster-based approach with vertical and horizontal integration, creating a robust academic ecosystem.

He observed that following the formation of the coalition government, large-scale industrial investments were flowing into the Kurnool parliamentary constituency, and the Cluster University would focus on specialisation to meet emerging needs.

Earlier, Charitha Reddy recalled that after state bifurcation, Chandrababu Naidu as the then CM had brought Silver Jubilee College, KVR Women’s College and Government Degree Colleges under one umbrella to establish the Cluster University.

She said `55 crore had been secured under RUSA and foundation was laid on 50 acres near Jagannathagattu to introduce courses such as MS Virology, Chemical Technology and MCA. Alleging neglect during the YSRC government’s term, she said pending bills of `20 crore were cleared after the present government took office. But, the works were yet to resume and the site had “become vulnerable to anti-social activities after security was withdrawn.”

Responding to a query by Etcherla MLA Nadukuditi Eswara Rao, Lokesh said salaries of teachers, DTP operators and other staff under Samagra Shiksha in AP were higher than that in Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. While salaries were earlier paid once in three months, “they are now credited on the first of every month,” he said.

Lokesh clarified that Samagra Shiksha was a centrally sponsored scheme with 60 per cent funding from the Centre and 40 per cent from the state. Any revision in pay would require central approval. The matter would be discussed at the next project approval board meeting, he said.

To Adoni MLA Parthasarathi, the minister said 100 per cent sanction of required seasonal hostels in Kurnool district would be ensured.

Noting disparities between Nandyal and Kurnool constituencies, he said additional incentives for industries in Kurnool had been cleared at the recent SIPB meeting. Another DSC notification would soon be issued, with special focus on improving the teacher-student ratio in Kurnool, he added.