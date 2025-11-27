Lokesh Urges Youths to Harness Opportunities with Discipline, Dedication

Vijayawada: Education minister Nara Lokesh has urged youths to harness opportunities with discipline and dedication. At an event on Thursday, he stressed the importance of moral values, social responsibility and youths' participation in the development of Andhra Pradesh and the nation.

Inaugurating the newly built Noor Masjid in Pavural Colony, near the RTC depot in Mangalagiri, he said, “We must rise above differences and work collectively for betterment of society and the state.”

In line with his vision of inclusive growth, Lokesh inaugurated several key projects in Mangalagiri to promote education, culture and community welfare. Among them is the modernised Model Public Library near the Shiva temple in Mangalagiri town, renovated at a cost of Rs 1.72 crore.

Established in 1986 at the behest of then chief minister NTR and former minister MSS Koteswara Rao as the Telugu Knowledge Information Centre, the facility now features a children’s reading room, senior citizen area, digital library, study rooms and skill development spaces.

The minister took a selfie at the library’s foundation stone, which was laid by NTR, and took stock of the facilities.

Adding to Mangalagiri’s cultural heritage, Lokesh unveiled statues of NTR and MSS at the Atmakuru centre, in the rural part of the constituency, where he received a warm welcome from local TD leaders and citizens.

Lokesh also visited the historic Sri Ganganamma Devi temple and offered prayers.

The education minister inaugurated the Kondapaneni Township Park, developed on 0.65 acres with a Rs 1.23 crore investment. The park is equipped with modern facilities, including a plaza, walking paths, a yoga deck, an outdoor gym, a children’s zone and seating areas for senior citizens that are aimed at improving the quality of life in the area.

Lokesh said he aimed to transform Mangalagiri into a model constituency. Spcial efforts include expanding the IT infrastructure, creating 50,000 jobs, underground drainage projects, distribution of housing pattas and citizen-focused digital governance platforms.