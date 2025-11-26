Lokesh Urges Supporters to Maintain Civility After Viral Social Media Post

Amaravati: Minister Nara Lokesh appealed to his party supporters to refrain from personal and offensive remarks on social media after a video widely circulated online drew sharp reactions.

The post, which included an AI generated video showing former chief minister and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sitting beside the road with a placard, was reshared with a derogatory caption.

Responding to the trend, Lokesh shared the post and issued a message calling for restraint and dignity in political dialogue.

“To my beloved TDP family - while I get the emotion behind such content, personal attacks are never desirable,” he wrote. “We may be political opponents, but our public discourse must be grounded in dignity and respect.”

Lokesh urged party workers and supporters not to amplify such messaging and instead prioritise constructive politics. He added that disagreement should not come at the cost of civility, noting that political culture must reflect values that strengthen Andhra Pradesh.