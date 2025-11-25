Lokesh Urges Party Cadre to Uphold Civility, Avoid Personal Attacks

Vijayawada: Education minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday issued an appeal for restraint, dignity and civility in political expression after an AI-generated post containing derogatory content about YS Jagan Mohan Reddy surfaced online.

In a message addressed to his party cadre and the wider public, Lokesh said while political differences are natural in a democracy, personal attacks have no place in responsible public discourse. Political engagement must remain issue-based and respectful.

Reproducing his message shared earlier on X, Lokesh said, “To my beloved Telugu Desam family — While I get the emotion behind such content, personal attacks are never desirable. We may be political opponents, but our public discourse must be grounded in dignity and respect. I request everyone, including our supporters, to avoid amplifying such content. Let us maintain civility even in disagreement, and focus on constructive politics that strengthens Andhra Pradesh.”

Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh’s political culture must rise above negativity and concentrate on development-oriented dialogue. The state can progress when the focus remains on ideas, governance, and the aspirations of its people, he said.

The minister called upon all political parties, supporters, and social media users to foster a healthier and more constructive democratic environment.