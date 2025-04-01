Lokesh Unveils Youth-Driven Reforms in TD

Visakhapatnam: Nara Lokesh, national general secretary of the Telugu Desam and minister for education and IT, has outlined a plan to rejuvenate the party by bringing in young leaders and capping leadership tenure at three terms. Addressing a local leaders' meeting in Atchutapuram, Yelamanchili constituency, he proposed including village-level presidents in the politburo to ensure stronger grassroots representation.

He stressed the need for door-to-door campaigns starting in June to highlight the NDA coalition government’s achievements, including pensions, the Anna Canteens, the Steel City, NTPC and the bulk drug park. Urging party members to counter misinformation, he called for proactive communication of these success stories to the public.

Lokesh also announced that the upcoming Mahanadu in Kadapa would see the election of the party’s national president, followed by the formation of the state committee. He underscored the importance of collective effort, legal problem-solving and consistent community engagement to strengthen the party’s grassroots presence.

As part of the party’s restructuring, he said training programmes for 300 members would begin daily in May, focusing on resolving concerns at the village, mandal and constituency levels. He urged coordination in constituencies represented by other parties and advised activists to engage with the public patiently and within legal boundaries.

Following the meeting, Lokesh launched a Rs 347 crore road expansion project to upgrade the 14-km Anakapalle-Atchutapuram stretch into a four-lane road. Funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the project includes a flyover at Atchutapuram Junction, two minor bridges and 47 culverts, with completion expected in two years.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu and TD state president Palla Srinivasa Rao were among the key leaders present at the foundation stone-laying ceremony. Lokesh’s commitment to addressing the local concerns during the Yuvagalam Padayatra was instrumental in bringing this project to fruition.

Strategically located near the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor and Andhra Pradesh Special Economic Zone, the upgraded road will improve connectivity to industrial hubs, residential areas and fishing villages. It will also facilitate the operations of ArcelorMittal’s Rs 1.4 lakh-crore steel plant in Nakkapalli, benefiting over 1,00,000 employees and easing traffic congestion in the region.