Lokesh unveils Regional Economic Development Board for Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has announced the establishment of a regional economic development board for Visakhapatnam, which would help generate more employment opportunities for the youth.



He stated, “In pursuance of the goal of investment promotion, we have set up an Economic Development Board led by a young IAS officer to speed up permits through a single-window system.”



Regional boards will be created to streamline the permit acquisition process for industries, he said.



He noted that the TCS would start its operations here shortly. Discussions with more companies are ongoing. “The government is committed to generating two million jobs for the unemployed over the coming five years.”



During an interaction with the media outside the Visakha Court, Lokesh cited the “intimidation” faced by advocates who represented the TD in the recent past. Legal action would be pursued against the perpetrators, he said.



Lokesh said a defamation suit has been filed against Blue Media for publishing misleading information about him. He sought a compensation of `75 crore.



He claimed that public funds had never been misappropriated whenever TD held power. “The party has leveraged its authority to enhance the living conditions of the people.”



Referring to “persistent dissemination of false information,” he said the TD will not hesitate to pursue legal recourse.



Responding to questions on implementation of the Super Six schemes, the minister said a systematic calendar is in place to sequentially execute the schemes.



The minister asserted that privatisation of RINL will not occur under the NDA government.



On coordination among MPs and MLAs in the state, including Visakhapatnam, he emphasised that although minor issues may arise, “we resolve these through open dialogue and mutual understanding within the cohesive framework of the TD party.”

