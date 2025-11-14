 Top
Andhra Pradesh
14 Nov 2025 8:15 PM IST

Lokesh Unveils Brookfield, Reliance Mega Investments Topping ₹1 Lakh Crore
Minister for Information Technology, Nara Lokesh along with Minister of Civil Aviation, K Ram Mohan Naidu visits the Quantum Valley Exhibit, reviewing the showcase towers and setup at AP Pavilion during the CII Partnership Summit at Andhra University engineering grounds in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (DC)

Visakhapatnam: IT and education minister Nara Lokesh on Friday announced two major investment commitments for the state, together exceeding ₹1 lakh crore.

In a morning update on X, Lokesh revealed that Brookfield Asset Management will invest $12 billion (₹1.1 lakh crore) in Andhra Pradesh, primarily across renewable energy. “It is a privilege to welcome Brookfield Asset Management to Andhra Pradesh, with a landmark investment across renewable energy, battery and pumped storage, solar manufacturing, and other decarbonisation initiatives,” he said. The investment, he added, strengthens Andhra Pradesh’s position as a global destination for sustainable and transformational projects.

Later in the evening, Lokesh announced that Reliance Industries Ltd will set up a 1-gigawatt Artificial Intelligence Data Centre in the state. Describing it as a “future-ready, fully modular facility”, he said the centre will host advanced GPUs, TPUs and next-generation AI processors.

The project will serve as a twin facility to Reliance’s gigawatt-scale AI data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, forming one of Asia’s most powerful AI infrastructure grids. To ensure clean and reliable energy, Reliance will also establish a 6 GWp solar power project in Andhra Pradesh to support the data centre.

