Lokesh Unveils Brookfield, Reliance Mega Investments Topping ₹1 Lakh Crore

Visakhapatnam: IT and education minister Nara Lokesh on Friday announced two major investment commitments for the state, together exceeding ₹1 lakh crore.

In a morning update on X, Lokesh revealed that Brookfield Asset Management will invest $12 billion (₹1.1 lakh crore) in Andhra Pradesh, primarily across renewable energy. “It is a privilege to welcome Brookfield Asset Management to Andhra Pradesh, with a landmark investment across renewable energy, battery and pumped storage, solar manufacturing, and other decarbonisation initiatives,” he said. The investment, he added, strengthens Andhra Pradesh’s position as a global destination for sustainable and transformational projects.

Later in the evening, Lokesh announced that Reliance Industries Ltd will set up a 1-gigawatt Artificial Intelligence Data Centre in the state. Describing it as a “future-ready, fully modular facility”, he said the centre will host advanced GPUs, TPUs and next-generation AI processors.

The project will serve as a twin facility to Reliance’s gigawatt-scale AI data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, forming one of Asia’s most powerful AI infrastructure grids. To ensure clean and reliable energy, Reliance will also establish a 6 GWp solar power project in Andhra Pradesh to support the data centre.