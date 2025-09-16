Lokesh to Woo Global Investors at London Road Show

Vijayawada: IT minister N. Lokesh hosts a high-profile Investor Road-show in London on Tuesday midnight, making a strong pitch to global investors ahead of the much-awaited CII Partnership Summit 2025, scheduled for November 14–15 in Visakhapatnam.

The event, to be held at the Institute of Directors, Pall Mall, would bring together over 150 CEOs and senior executives from investment funds, major manufacturing companies and service providers.

Lokesh would highlight the state’s ambitious industrial roadmap and the unprecedented investment momentum that has followed the formation of the coalition government in June 2024.

In the past year alone, Andhra Pradesh has approved 122 projects worth over Rs 10 lakh crore. More than one lakh acres of land have already been earmarked for existing and upcoming industrial clusters. The state government has set its sights on doubling this investment figure in the coming year.

The road show is expected to feature a presentation made by minister Lokesh on investment opportunities in AP and a fireside chat with investors, along with one-on-one meetings between him and global business leaders. These include giants like the Hinduja Group and the Rolls Royce Group.

During the roadshow, Lokesh would apprise the stakeholders and investors on Andhra Pradesh’s vision that goes beyond attracting capital and prioritises creating a sustainable ecosystem for advanced manufacturing, green energy, digital innovation and port-led industrialisation.

Top corporates and industry bodies would also be in attendance, including representatives from Ericsson, Bank of America, Cyient, Evante global, AI OpenSec, London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, among other distinguished dignitaries.

The London engagement is part of a series of global outreach initiatives designed to build momentum for the CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Vizag, which would host CEOs, policymakers and global leaders for strategic discussions on trade, technology and sustainable growth.