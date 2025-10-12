Lokesh To Set Stone For World-Class Data Centre Hub In Vizag Today

VIJAYAWADA: Education and IT minister Nara Lokesh will set the foundation for Sify’s AI Edge Data Centre, apart from Open Cable Landing Station (CLS) in Visakhapatnam on October 12, which is expected to generate five lakh information technology jobs in the port city.

The venture in Vizag is part of the NDA coalition government’s focus on technology-driven growth, which is set to transform north Andhra’s landscape.

The AI-based data centre, being developed by Sify Infinit Spaces — a subsidiary of the Nasdaq-listed Sify Technologies — marks Visakhapatnam’s emergence in future as India’s next global digital gateway. It will enhance undersea cable connectivity and strengthen artificial intelligence infrastructure across the region.

The data centre will come up over 3.6 acres of land allocated by the state government at an estimated investment of ₹1,500 crore in two phases, creating employment opportunities for over 1,000 individuals.

The proposed 50 MW AI Edge Data Centre will support advanced computing at the edge level, aligning with AP’s vision of technological advancement and digital transformation.

The accompanying new Visakhapatnam Cable Landing Station (CLS) will significantly improve undersea connectivity, enabling faster data processing between India and countries, such as Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and Thailand. Once operational, the Visakhapatnam CLS is poised to serve as a key strategic landing point in the digital network that will link South and Southeast Asia.

Telugu Desam AP state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao highlighted the ongoing efforts under the leadership of Minister Nara Lokesh to position Visakhapatnam as a global data hub. He underlined that a Central government-backed worth ₹87,500 crore agreement with Google-affiliated firm Raiden will bolster the port city’s IT infrastructure.

Drawing comparisons with established global data hubs, the TD state president said Visakhapatnam is set to emerge as a premier centre, reinforcing the State’s Vision 2047 goal of transforming AP into “Golden Andhra Pradesh.”

Srinivasa Rao underscored that these initiatives, from IT parks to data centres, of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu are being driven by the coalition government’s commitment to industrial growth.