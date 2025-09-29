 Top
Lokesh to Receive Special Gift From Cricketer Tilak Varma

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
29 Sept 2025 11:25 PM IST

In a social media post, Tilak Varma said, “Dear Lokesh Anna, Lots of love and this for you.”

The cricketer was seen signing on the cap which he wore while playing the final match with Pakistan and winning the title. (X)

Vijayawada: Education Minister Nara Lokesh would receive a special gift from cricketer Tilak Varma soon.

Varma with his unbeaten 69 runs helped India beat Pakistan to win the second Asia Cup title in the T20 format on Sunday.

The cricketer was seen signing on the cap which he wore while playing the final match with Pakistan and winning the title.

In response, Lokesh stated, “This made my day, Tammudu. Excited to get it straight from you when you are back in India, Champ!”

