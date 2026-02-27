Lokesh to Lay Foundation for Blue Jet Healthcare Unit in Rambilli SEZ; 1,750 Jobs on Anvil

VIJAYAWADA: North Andhra’s industrialization drive has received a significant boost with leading pharmaceutical company Blue Jet Healthcare Limited (BJHL) announcing a massive manufacturing facility in Anakapalli district.

The foundation stone for the project would be laid on Saturday by education minister Nara Lokesh, marking another milestone in the region’s fast-paced economic development.

The unit would come up in the Rambilli Special Economic Zone (SEZ), strengthening North Andhra’s emergence as a preferred destination for IT and pharma investments.

The government has allotted 102.48 acres for the project in the second phase of land acquisition at Seethapalem village, under the Z Chintuva revenue limits of Rambilli mandal. The land has been allocated at `40 lakh per acre, along with additional incentives to facilitate the investment.

Blue Jet Healthcare would establish a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical, intermediates and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) unit in the SEZ. The project would be developed in phases with a total proposed investment of `2,300 crore.

The company is expected to commence operations by the 2028–29 financial year.

The prestigious project would generate employment for 1,750 people directly, while also catalysing indirect job creation through ancillary and support industries.

Headquartered in Maharashtra, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd is nationally recognised as a science-driven company specialising in niche pharmaceutical and healthcare ingredients. Its entry into north Andhra is seen as a strategic expansion that would bolster the state’s standing as a key hub for advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Officials noted that the investment would significantly strengthen the local industrial ecosystem, promote ancillary units and accelerate infrastructure development in and around Rambilli SEZ.

Officials asserted that with a steady stream of IT and pharma companies choosing the region, north Andhra’s industrial landscape is rapidly transforming, signalling sustained economic growth and enhanced employment opportunities.