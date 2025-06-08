Lokesh To Honour Top Students In Manyam On June 9

Visakhapatnam:Education and IT minister Nara Lokesh will visit Manyam district on June 9 to honour top performers in Class X and Intermediate exams at a ceremony in Parvathipuram.

He will present awards and interact with the students, encouraging them to pursue higher education and innovation.



Ahead of the event, women and child welfare minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani, government whip Toyaka Jagadeeswari, MLA Bonela Vijaya Chandra, collector A. Shyam Prasad, SP S.V. Madhava Reddy, ITDA project officer, sub-collector Ashutosh Srivastava, and ASP Ankita Surana reviewed the arrangements. Sandhyarani also inspected the venue at China Bondapalli.