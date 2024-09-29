Lokesh to head GoAP and CII Consultative Forum

VIJAYAWADA: With a view to improving the ‘ease of doing business’ in Andhra Pradesh, the state government joined hands with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and established a consultative forum with minister Lokesh as its head.

The forum would help create a strong link between government officials and industrialists, facilitating greater investment and growth opportunities in the region.

Chief secretary Neerabh Prasad issued GOMS:58 in this regard on Sunday. It said AP has been inviting investments to bolster its economic growth. The AP Economic Development Board was striving to create a favourable investment climate by streamlining processes and offering a single point of contact for investors.

The state aims to be ‘the most-preferred global investment destination’ by 2050.

While Lokesh will be the chairman of the forum, the chief secretary would be the vice chairman, principal secretaries to various departments are its members. The chairman of CII, AP state council would be the member convener and its vice chairman, and secretary the members.

“This collaboration aims to leverage the expertise and resources of private enterprises, ensuring a more inclusive and dynamic economic environment. By fostering public-private partnerships and engaging in continuous dialogue with industry leaders, AP seeks to address existing gaps and drive sustainable economic growth. Further, it is essential to have more diversification and high adoption of advanced technologies for broader industrial growth,” the order stated.

Partnership with CII would help diversify the industrial base by promoting sectors like renewable energy, IT hardware, biotechnology, and high-precision manufacturing. This will reduce the state’s reliance on a few industries and foster broader economic growth, the order stated.