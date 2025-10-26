Lokesh To Confer Degrees St SRM University-AP Convocation

Vijayawada: SRM University–AP, Amaravati, will host its 5th Convocation Ceremony on October 28, with Nara Lokesh, Minister for Education, IT and Electronics, as the chief guest.

A total of 1,877 graduands and 39 doctoral scholars will be conferred degrees for the successful completion of their academic programmes.

SRMUAP founder chancellor Dr T. R. Paarivendhar, Pro-Chancellor Dr P. Sathyanarayanan, Vice-Chancellor (I/C) Prof. Ch. Satish Kumar, Registrar Dr R. Premkumar, and senior members of the Board of Governors, Board of Management, and Academic Council will attend the ceremony.

During the event, Minister Lokesh will deliver the convocation address, inspiring the graduating batch to pursue excellence and innovation.

Forty-five students from the School of Engineering and Sciences, seven from the Paari School of Business, and four from the Easwari School of Liberal Arts will receive gold and silver medals for outstanding academic performance.

Prof. Satish Kumar said the convocation marks a proud milestone for SRM University–AP, bringing together students, parents, and faculty to celebrate achievement and the spirit of learning