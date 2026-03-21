Lokesh to Attend AU Convocation on March 25

Visakhapatnam: Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Chancellor of Andhra University Dr S. Abdul Nazeer and state education minister Nara Lokesh will participate in the 91st and 92nd joint convocations of Andhra University to be held on March 25, said vice-chancellor Prof G.P. Rajasekhar.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, he said the chief guest for the occasion is Dr Purnachandra Rao Saggurti, vice chairman, Bank of America, and an alumnus of AU. The university will confer an honorary doctorate upon him during the ceremony. Additionally, an honorary doctorate will be awarded to Kendriya Sahitya Akademi Award winner Tallavajhala Patanjali Sastry in recognition of his distinguished service to literature.

The convocation will commence at 9am at the AU Convention Centre on Beach Road. The university will present best research awards for two professors, 17 PhD research medals and 13 research prizes, 7 M.Phil degrees and 441 PhD degrees, and 174 medals and 437 prizes for UG/PG students (distributed among 148 recipients).