Lokesh to address 9th ITServe synergy conference in US





The minister would be attempting to attract investments in Andhra Pradesh.A government notification said another participant at the event is Indra Nooyi, former CEO and chairperson of PepsiCo. The venue is Caesars Palace, Las Vegas . Speakers will explain how to conquer the upcoming challenges and opportunities in information technology.Lokesh would also interact with non-resident Andhras and Telugus and meet investors and industrialists in various fields to attract investments to AP by showcasing the available resources in the state and the state government’s investor-friendly industrial policy.