Lokesh to address 9th ITServe synergy conference in US
Vijayawada: IT and Human Resources Development minister Nara Lokesh would visit San Francisco, US, from October 25 to November 1, and address the 9th Annual ITServe Synergy Conference, scheduled for October 29 and 30.
The minister would be attempting to attract investments in Andhra Pradesh.
A government notification said another participant at the event is Indra Nooyi, former CEO and chairperson of PepsiCo. The venue is Caesars Palace, Las Vegas . Speakers will explain how to conquer the upcoming challenges and opportunities in information technology.
Lokesh would also interact with non-resident Andhras and Telugus and meet investors and industrialists in various fields to attract investments to AP by showcasing the available resources in the state and the state government’s investor-friendly industrial policy.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
