Lokesh Tells TD Legislators to Shed Defensive Posture, Launch Counter-offensive

Vijayawada: Education minister N. Lokesh has called upon party legislators to shed their defensive posture and launch a counter-offensive against “reckless criticism” of the government by the Opposition YSRC.

Addressing ministers, MLAs and MLCs at an informal interaction held at the Telugu Desam legislature party office in the Assembly, Lokesh stressed the need for sharper political engagement both inside and outside the house. Referring to the conduct of YSRC members in the Legislative Council and the spirited rebuttals by treasury benches, he remarked that the ministers had displayed commendable teamwork this time.

“Until now, whenever the opposition criticised us, we were playing defence and responding to their charges. It is time to change gear — let us go on the offensive,” Lokesh said, urging his colleagues to aggressively expose the “five years of devastation” under the YSRC rule.

He emphasised that the public must be constantly reminded of the alleged damage caused to the state during the opposition’s tenure. Ministers, he said, have a key role in taking this narrative to the grassroots.

Minister Lokesh also directed in-charge ministers to be more proactive in resolving district-level issues.

“Spend more time in your districts. Strengthen coordination between MLAs and party cadre and ensure problems are addressed promptly,” he advised.

Stating that he was now allocating more time for party affairs, Lokesh made it clear that no compromise would be made in organisational matters despite administrative responsibilities. “However important the work may be, I am not compromising on party-building. Ministers too must function with the same commitment,” he said.

In a significant development on the industrial front, Lokesh announced that the foundation stone for pharmaceutical company Blue Jet’s unit in Yelamanchili constituency would be laid on February 28. He revealed that the investment materialised following a message from an employee belonging to the Mangalagiri constituency who informed him about the company’s expansion plans.

“Upon receiving the message, we immediately initiated discussions with the company and persuaded it to set up its facility in the state,” he said, underscoring the government’s proactive approach in attracting investments.

Lokesh said the Chief Minister would meet TD-backed winners in the Telangana local body elections before the end of this month.