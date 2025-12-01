Lokesh Tells Local TD Leaders To Dream Of State-Level Roles

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam general secretary and education minister Nara Lokesh on Monday said the party’s core philosophy “is to elevate village- and mandal-level leaders to state-level leadership.”

Addressing mandal TD presidents and general secretaries during a Coffee Kaburulu interaction held at the party’s central office in Mangalagiri, he said the cadres must work “in a manner that wins the trust and hearts of the people.”

Calling TD a “university,” Lokesh recalled how minister Nimmala Rama Naidu started as a mandal party president in 2012. “The party expects mandal and village-level leaders to grow into MLAs, ministers and deputy chief ministers. Whatever identity and respect we have today is because of the Telugu Desam. We must never forget that the party is supreme,” he said.

Around 100 mandal presidents and general secretaries attended the first day of training sessions, which included briefings by senior leaders on party history, ideology, organisational structure and responsibilities. Participants later conveyed their feedback to Lokesh.

Lokesh reminded the cadre that the party appointed those leaders because the people supported them. “Participate in all programmes of the party. TD is like a family. Minor issues are natural, but once a decision is taken, everyone must follow it. Any concern must be taken to the notice of the appropriate leaders,” he said.

Recalling the violence under the previous government’s term, Lokesh said the party suffered heavily. “We have seen the monstrous rule of YSRC for five years. In Anantapur alone, 67 TD workers were killed. Psycho Jaganmohan Reddy illegally arrested Chandrababu Naidu. We must remember we are fighting a psycho,” he said.

He urged leaders to stay united and coordinate with cluster, unit and booth in-charges, as well as Kutumba Sadhikara Sarathulu, to resolve local issues.

Lokesh stressed that leaders must remain humble. “People are clearly saying no to arrogance. As we grow, we must stay grounded and maintain strong relations with local communities,” he said.

The minister announced that he would spend one day every week at the central office to gather feedback. All leaders must download the My TD app for coordinating party activities.

“You must participate in pension distribution and explain the coalition government’s development and welfare programmes. No other state offers welfare pensions at this scale. Share our work with patience and commitment,” he exhorted the leaders.