Lokesh Shows Restraint At Karnataka Event, Declines Special Privilege

VIJAYAWAD: Minister Nara Lokesh drew attention for declining a special chair during a public event at Sindhanur in Karnataka, on Saturday.

Lokesh attended the unveiling of an NTR statue, where organisers had arranged a larger chair for him on the dais. Union minister H. D. Kumaraswamy was seated beside him on a standard chair. Despite being requested to use the designated chair, Lokesh declined and opted for a regular seat, citing respect for senior leaders present at the event. The gesture drew appreciation from those present, with observers noting that it reflected adherence to protocol and respect for seniority in public life.

VIJAYAWAD: Minister Nara Lokesh drew attention for declining a special chair during a public event at Sindhanur in Karnataka, on Saturday.

Lokesh attended the unveiling of an NTR statue, where organisers had arranged a larger chair for him on the dais. Union minister H. D. Kumaraswamy was seated beside him on a standard chair.

Despite being requested to use the designated chair, Lokesh declined and opted for a regular seat, citing respect for senior leaders present at the event.

The gesture drew appreciation from those present, with observers noting that it reflected adherence to protocol and respect for seniority in public life.