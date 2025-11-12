Lokesh Showcases AP’s Speed, Infrastructure Readiness And Talent

VIJAYAWADA: On Episode 3 of his series spotlighting marquee investments flowing into Andhra Pradesh, Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday unveiled the state’s latest milestone, Syrma SGS’s Rs 1,595-crore investment to establish India’s largest multi-layer printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing facility near Naidupeta, Tirupati district.

Announcing this on his social media page, the minister said the facility would create 2,170 high-skill jobs and position Andhra Pradesh as the country’s foremost hub for advanced electronic component manufacturing. “This is not just an investment; it’s a vote of confidence in our people,” he said.

Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh’s defining advantage is its Speed of Doing Business. “We are translating intent into action. From land and water to power and skilled talent, we offer ready, tailor-made solutions so industries can move fast. With strategic proximity to ports and a robust infrastructure backbone, Andhra Pradesh continues to emerge as the first choice for next-generation manufacturing,” he wrote.

Syrma SGS’s decision, he said, reflects how Andhra Pradesh’s proactive facilitation, policy clarity and logistical strength are reshaping India’s electronics manufacturing landscape. “This project will play a key role in reducing India’s $70-billion annual electronics import bill and drive backward integration for the domestic PCB ecosystem,” he said.

He also shared a testimonial video of JS Gujral, managing director of Syrma SGS Technology, highlighting the company’s journey of choosing Andhra Pradesh for the greenfield project.

“When we decided to put up a greenfield PCB project involving an investment of 11,500 crore for a five-year horizon, we did our internal assessment of what various state governments had to offer,” Gujral said.

What set Andhra Pradesh apart, he said, was its proactive engagement and clarity. “We were pleasantly surprised by the proactive nature of the Andhra Pradesh team. They followed up with us closely to understand our requirements for water, electricity, land, manpower and other facilities; and for each one, they had ready, tailor-made solutions.”

Gujral said the state’s geographical advantage, reliable infrastructure and technically qualified workforce made Naidupeta an ideal choice. “When we finally met minister Lokesh, I saw the clarity with which the team was working, with a single-minded focus on making Andhra Pradesh a global manufacturing hub. We wanted speed. That’s why we chose Andhra Pradesh,” he said.