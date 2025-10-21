Lokesh Seeks Investments in Seafood, Agri-Tech, and Innovation Sectors

Vijayawada: Education minister Nara Lokesh continued his interactions in Australia on the third day, exploring AP’s partnerships in seafood trade, AI-driven agri-tech and city innovation with the New South Wales counterparts.

The minister’s visit, on its third day, yielded fresh momentum for trade missions, research linkages and investment exchanges ahead of the forthcoming Visakhapatnam Partnership Summit 2025.

During talks with Seafood Industry Australia (SIA) in Parramatta, Lokesh called for structured buyer–exporter linkages to position AP as a strategic supplier for Australia’s seafood markets. He outlined plans for trade delegations, processing standard upgrades and modern cold-chain collaborations. Stressing sustainability and global competitiveness, he proposed joint efforts to improve shelf life, packaging and bio-security practices.

The minister also explored possibilities around eco-friendly aquaculture, waste management and seafood-based culinary tourism to promote Andhra Pradesh cuisine internationally.

In another engagement, Lokesh met Parramatta mayor Martin Zaiter to study the city’s integrated approach to business growth, sustainable mobility and public spaces. He cited Parramatta’s model as relevant to Andhra Pradesh’s urban-renewal plans and invited collaboration in governance design, civic technology and investment promotion.

Lokesh later visited Harris Park’s Little India precinct, highlighting it as a symbol of people-to-people and enterprise linkages between the two regions.

At Western Sydney University (WSU), the minister unveiled plans for AI-enabled Agricultural Innovation Hubs in Andhra Pradesh in partnership with Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University. The initiative aims to deliver precision-farming and climate-resilient crop solutions through digital tools and applied research.

Lokesh sought university support for capacity-building among farmers, focusing on soil health and sustainable water management. WSU leaders welcomed the proposal, citing alignment with the university’s sustainability goals and industry-linked innovation model.

Concluding the day, Lokesh held discussions with senior New South Wales officials on establishing an Andhra Pradesh–NSW Innovation and Industry Partnership covering sectors such as advanced manufacturing, meditech, agritech, green energy and AI infrastructure.

He invited a NSW minister-led business delegation for the Visakhapatnam Partnership Summit on 14–15 November to advance investment dialogues. The framework includes linking NSW innovation clusters with upcoming hubs across Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Anantapur, supported by universities and incubators.