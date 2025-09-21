Lokesh Says YSRC Behind Break-In of Tirumala Parakamani

Vijayawada: Education minister Nara Lokesh alleged that YSRC leaders are behind the ₹100 crore theft from the Tirumala Parakamani.

Taking to X, he charged that with the blessings of Tadepalli Palace and support of the then TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, thieves had broken into the Tirumala Parakamani, looting crores. He alleged that YSRC used this money to invest in real estate.

Lokesh pointed out that when accused Ravikumar stole hundreds of crores of rupees in donations and gifts deposited in the hundi by devotees all over the world, the then TTD chairman and his men tried to settle the case in the Lok Adalat.

He went on to accuse “Jagan Mohan Reddy gang” of even adulterating the laddu, considered a great prasadam by devotees.

“They (YSRC) made it difficult for ordinary devotees to have the darshan of the Lord by selling Tirumala darshans. The Edukondala God is a very powerful man. The sins of the previous ruler Jagan, who looted the hundi in the temple, have surfaced. Parakamani videos have been released today. Tomorrow, the accused themselves are going to reveal the list of sins of YSRC,” Lokesh added.