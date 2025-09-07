Lokesh Says SEEDAP to Provide 50,000 Overseas Jobs in Five Years

Vijayawada: Education, IT and Electronics minister Nara Lokesh had announced that the AP government is working through SEEDAP (Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development in Andhra Pradesh) to create 50,000 overseas job opportunities for youth in the next five years. This apart, the government also has a broader mission of generating two million jobs within the same period as part of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s Super 6 promises.

Speaking at a felicitation programme at Undavalli on Saturday, Lokesh congratulated 14 nursing and healthcare professionals who received appointment letters for jobs in prominent hospitals in Germany under the Overseas Placement Scheme executed in partnership with Indo Euro Synchronisation and German Healthcare.

The minister said SEEDAP has so far trained 171 candidates in the first batch, out of whom 40 have already secured placements in various countries. 14 of them will be heading to Germany shortly. He underlined that SEEDAP, in collaboration with the centre’s Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushal Yojana (DDUGKY), is focusing on equipping rural youth for international careers through skilling initiatives.

Lokesh reiterated that global opportunities are central to Chandrababu Naidu’s vision for the youth of Andhra Pradesh. He recalled how the AP CM’s foresight in promoting IT decades ago in Hyderabad resulted in nearly 30 per cent of Indian IT professionals abroad being Telugus. He said with the same goal, the Chief Minister is focusing on emerging technologies, such as AI, ML, and quantum computing.

“In the coming days, foreign language training in German and Japanese will be integrated alongside education, rather than after graduation. This will give our youth a head start in seizing international opportunities in healthcare, nursing and other sectors,” the Education minister underlined.

Emphasising on women’s empowerment, he emphasised on economic independence being crucial for their progress in society. “Programmes like Sthree Shakti and Deepam-2 are designed to support women. From KG to PG, curriculum changes will instil respect towards women. Films that demean women will not be tolerated,” he declared.

Lokesh presented digital tablets to the nursing graduates leaving for Germany, so that these would assist them in their professional life abroad. Sharing their experiences, the graduates said they previously worked in local hospitals for salaries between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000 per month. Now, after training through SEEDAP, they are set to earn nearly ₹2.8 lakh per month in Germany.

Among the 14 selected candidates, nine belong to scheduled castes and three to backward classes. The minister requested each graduate to inspire and guide at least 10 more youth in securing overseas placements.

Those present at the function included SEEDAP chairman Gunipati Deepak Reddy, AP Skill Development Corporation MD Ganesh Kumar, International Skill Activities adviser Seetha Sharma, SEEDAP CEO P. Narayana Swamy, executive director K. Shyam Prasad, and State Mission manager L. Prasad Babu.