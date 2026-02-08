Lokesh Says Quantum Valley Will Develop Products Of Global Potential

Vijayawada: Education IT and electronics minister N. Lokesh announced that for the first time in the world, Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV) in the state capital will create the quantum ecosystem that will develop products, which will be exported globally.

Addressing the gathering during the foundation-laying ceremony of the Quantum Valley in Amaravati on Saturday, the minister asserted that the AQV will under one roof produce products, generate hardware, software and algorithms, and export them globally.Lokesh wished that the Amaravati Quantum Valley will help AP to come up with futuristic technological innovations, while the state has so far been focussing on usage of technology.He said, “Our government’s aim is to make Amaravati one among the five best quantum hubs in the world. It will export quantum computers and components made in AP globally. In the process, we are committed to create thousands of jobs, ensure stable employment, provide continuous income and create personnel with global-standard skills in future.”The AP minister maintained that the Quantum Valley will not remain just a concept but will soon house India’s latest 133-cubic quantum system developed by IBM.He asserted that the state will set up India’s first national quantum reference facility in Amaravati and develop multiple platforms in superconducting, photonic ion trap, neutral atom technology and so on. There will be 50,000 learners undergoing training, who will train 10 lakh youth in the long run in cutting-edge technologies.Lokesh thanked industry partners, including IBM, TCS, and SRM University, for signing MOUs with the AP government. Presence of such major tech giants in Amaravati will help the global industry trust Amaravati.This will enable Amaravati Quantum Valley to house high-quality quantum engineers, advanced AI experts, computing specialists, chip designers, cryogenic experts, RF engineers, start-up founders, and deep-tech researchers.The AP minister wished that quantum technology would help youth in the state become creators of advanced technology, instead of remaining as just users, while attracting global talent.

Union Minister for state for science and technology Jitendra Singh said it is auspicious that India’s quantum journey has started from the holy land of Amaravati.

Taking part in the foundation laying ceremony of Amaravati Quantum Valley in Amaravati on Saturday, he declared that the valley will be a key contributor to India’s Viksit Bharat initiative.

The union minister explained that in order to transform India as a major technological hub, the centre has come up with several missions, including the National Quantum Mission. Amaravati Quantum Valley is part of this mission.

“Amaravati will develop not only quantum computers but become a major centre of quantum experts,” he declared.

Jitendra Singh announced that they have allocated ₹6,000 crore for the National Quantum Mission in the Union Budget for taking up research and innovations in several fields like health, defence and finance.

He underscored the need for taking up research and launching innovations in a big way. He said as part of this, they will come up with an action plan, including starting an M. Tech course in quantum technology. He pointed out that the B. Tech course is already on offer.

The Union minister for state wished that the Amaravati Quantum Valley would become a major hub of modern technology dealing with cubits and cryogenics, among others.

Jitendra Singh assured that Visakhapatnam will be developed as a Deep Sea Research Centre soon, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort.