Lokesh Says One-Year Rule Brought Smiles On Faces Of People

Vijayawada:Education Minister Nara Lokesh claimed on Monday that the TD-led alliance government brought smiles on the faces of the people in the last one year of its rule.

Addressing the Suparipalana-Tholi Adugu event in Amaravati, he rubbished the five-year rule of the YSR Congress and said it failed to develop the state and made investors flee from the state for fear of trouble.



Lokesh asked the opposition YSRC whether it took up any major irrigation project during its five-year rule. He faulted it for dedicating the Veligonda project, which remained incomplete. It did nothing for the Visakha Railway Zone and the Visakha Steel Plant, he alleged.



Lokesh listed out a series of schemes being initiated by the TD led state government with support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, “Our government has enhanced social security pensions, started Thalliki Vandanam to provide financial benefits to students to pursue education, restored 204 Anna Canteens, implemented the Deepam scheme and conducted DSC to fill up 16,347 teacher posts.”



He said their government attracted 9.5 lakh crore in investments with job potential for 8.5 lakh persons. He called upon legislators/ministers to compete among themselves to attract investments and for taking up development.



“Let us all work together in the next four years to make AP No. 1 in all sectors,” he said.