Lokesh Says AP to Provide Thalliki Vandanam Benefit to All Eligible Students

Vijayawada: Education Minister Nara Lokesh has announced that the government would provide financial aid under Thalliki Vandanam scheme to all eligible students.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, the minister said so far, Rs 8,745 crore has been disbursed into the bank accounts of mothers of 67,27,000 students. “We would do so for the Class I and Intermediate first-year students once they enroll in the schools and colleges.”

He said that in case of students having no mother, financial aid would be remitted into the bank account of their father or guardian. If some students have not got the amount remitted, it will be done by Saturday. There would be time up to June 26 to remit the amount, he said.

If some students did not get the financial aid, it could be that the bank accounts of their mothers were not active or that there was some other problem in remitting the amount. The mothers must activate their bank accounts immediately.

He asked those who failed to get the amount in their accounts to lodge their grievance through the Mana Mitra app.

Lokesh said the transfer of teachers would be completed by June 16. He called upon parents to enrol their children in government schools for a better quality education.

Referring to the allegation from the opposition that a sum of Rs 2000 out of a total amount of Rs 15,000 given to each student under Thalliki Vandanam scheme had gone into his (Lokesh’s) bank account, the minister asked them to come up with proof or withdraw the charge. He warned of severe consequences if anyone made baseless allegations, and even vowed to take legal course against them.