Lokesh Reviews BITS Pilani AI Campus Plans in Amaravati

Vijayawada: Minister for education, IT and electronics Nara Lokesh on Friday reviewed the construction plans for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani AI Plus Campus being developed in Amaravati. He also facilitated long-pending promotions for personnel of the Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP).

Representatives of BITS Pilani — Siddhartha Banerjee, N. Chennaveer and B. S. Sahani — met the minister at his Undavalli residence and presented detailed plans for the proposed campus. They briefed him on the academic vision and infrastructure roadmap for the institution.

The Amaravati campus will offer advanced programmes in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, data science, robotics, computational linguistics and cyber-physical systems. The facility is being developed in two phases and is expected to accommodate around 7,000 students.

Institute representatives said BITS Pilani plans to invest nearly ₹1,000 crore over the next five years to develop the campus. Construction work has already begun, and the campus will feature eco-friendly infrastructure including green buildings and renewable energy systems. Officials said the Amaravati facility is expected to become India’s first dedicated AI-focused campus. Programmes related to agriculture, climate studies and healthcare are also planned.

After reviewing the plans, Lokesh expressed satisfaction over the progress and urged the institute to expedite construction so that the campus becomes operational at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the minister also addressed a long-pending issue concerning APSP personnel by facilitating promotions for head constables. The matter was raised during the Praja Darbar, where APSP head constables submitted a representation seeking resolution of delayed promotions.

Following the minister’s intervention, the coalition government issued orders promoting 300 APSP head constables to the rank of assistant reserve sub-inspectors (ARSI).

Officials said promotions had earlier been granted to personnel in the civil police and armed reserve wings during the 2014–2019 period, but APSP promotions were delayed due to technical issues and the enforcement of the election code of conduct at the time.

APSP personnel later raised the issue again with Lokesh during the Praja Darbar. Acting on his assurance, the government issued orders clearing the promotions, bringing relief to around 300 personnel and their families.