Lokesh Reveals: Manmohan Singh reinstated NSG security for Naidu

Hyderabad: Minister Nara Lokesh took to X to reveal how former prime minister Manmohan Singh reinstated security for Chandrababu Naidu in 2004 after the Telugu Desam Party was ousted from power and Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy assumed the role of Chief Minister. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu travelled to Delhi to pay his respects to Manmohan Singh.

Lokesh posted on X: As India mourns the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, I am reminded of his large-heartedness and graciousness towards our family.

The year 2004 was a particularly difficult time for us. Our leader Mr. Chandrababu Naidu had recently recovered from an attempt on his life after a dangerous bomb blast by naxals near tirupati and the @jaiTDP party had just lost the 2004 elections. At this crucial time, the new state government had moved to reduce security cover to Mr. @ncbn garu. This would've prevented him from being with the people and representing their issues.

At this time, Mr. @ncbn garu met the then-prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and personally requested him to restore security cover citing the recent attacks on his life and the heightened threat perception as was ascertained by security agencies.

Regardless of the fact that we were from an opposition party, Dr. Manmohan Singh immediately said that Mr. @ncbn garu is important to the nation, and against the wishes of the then state government, gave instructions to restore full security (led by NSG commandos) to Mr. @ncbn garu.

In fact, he specifically told Mr. @ncbn garu that by the time you go back to hyderabad, NSG security cover will be ready for you.

Dr. Manmohan Singh was a rare statesman, and as a family we owe him personally for his large heart. Fare well sir. You will be missed.



