Lokesh Releases Timeline for Recruiting Teachers Annually

Vijayawada:Education minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday released a timeline for recruiting teachers annually to which the state government will remain committed.

Accordingly, Lokesh directed officials to conduct this year’s Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) during the last week of November, issue the DSC notification in January 2026, and hold the DSC examinations in March.

“Aspiring candidates for the DSC and Special DSC post can start preparing immediately. They can join duty before the start of the next academic year,” the minister declared while reviewing school, intermediate and collegiate education at a meeting with senior officials.

Lokesh disclosed that 423 petitions related to teachers’ issues have been received, of which 200 have already been resolved. The remaining petitions involve policy or financial implications and will be cleared in due course.

The minister said an action plan will be drawn up to ensure basic learning competencies among students, alongside procedures for conducting baseline tests. In this regard, he directed that Class 10 syllabus be completed by December, followed by a 100-day improvement plan to enhance results.

He also stressed on effective implementation of reforms in curriculum for Classes 1 to 5. He asked officials to kick-start work for the 11 newly sanctioned Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Lokesh said in a first-of-its-kind initiative, 78 best teacher awardees from across the state will be sent to Singapore to study global best practices in education.

The meeting discussed distribution of student kits under the Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyarthi Mitra scheme next year, apart from implementation of the Kadapa smart kitchen model for the mid-day meal programme across all districts.

There are plans for establishing a prestigious ₹100-crore Central Library in Amaravati. Plans are also being prepared to modernise libraries in districts and assembly constituencies. Discussions included finalising procedures for the soon-to-be-launched “Kalalaku Rekkalu” scheme.

Those who attended the review meeting included special chief secretary (HR) Kona Sasidhar, School Education commissioner Vijaya Rama Raju, Collegiate Education director Narayana Bharat Gupta, Samagra Shiksha project director B. Srinivasa Rao, Public Libraries director Krishnamohan, AP State Library Infrastructure Corporation MD Diwan Reddy, and other senior officials.