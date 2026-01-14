Lokesh Receives Petitions at Praja Darbar in Naravaripalle

Tirupati: Education Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday received representations from the public and Telugu Desam (TD) workers at the 81st **Praja Darbar** held in Naravaripalle of Chandragiri mandal.

People from surrounding areas submitted petitions to the minister on various issues. Lokesh greeted the visitors and conveyed Sankranti wishes to them.

Patti Sivakumar of Basinakonda village in Madanapalle mandal of Annamayya district submitted a petition stating that 1.83 acres of ancestral land belonging to his family had been alienated. He sought an inquiry and justice.

Representatives of the Tirumala Angapradakshina Bhaktabrundam urged the minister to introduce an offline token system for Angapradakshina devotees in Tirumala and to discontinue the existing online system.

B. Srinivasulu from Kacharavedu village in Nindra mandal of Chittoor district sought allotment of house sites for Dalits and construction of a drainage system in the village.

Representatives of the Sri Venkateswara ST Erukula Sangham informed the minister that about 150 ST Erukula families living in Tirupati and surrounding areas depend on petty trade for their livelihood. They requested allotment of house sites at a single location for all the families.

Data entry staff working under the society system in TTD pleaded for medical facilities and Srivari darshan on par with other employees.

Representatives of the AP Economics and Statistics Contract Supervisors Association requested re-employment opportunities for 160 contract and part-time supervisors who were removed from the Directorate of Economics and Statistics during the previous YSRC regime.

K. Parvathi from Balijapalli village in Ramasamudram mandal of Annamayya district sought online registration and recognition of ownership rights for her two-acre ancestral land.

Assuring the petitioners, Lokesh said all representations would be examined and efforts would be made to resolve the issues. He later interacted with those present and posed for photographs with them.